I am a 30-year resident of Northern New York. I went to college at SUNY Potsdam, and soon after, I married my husband, Scott. We chose to make this community our home because Northern New Yorkers share the values that we hold — trust, honesty and a deep reliance on one another.
Over the last 30 years, I have learned that WE make our community. I chose to run for Congress because I want to bring those values, our values, to Washington.
Over the last several months, I have watched as the hateful and hyper-partisan rhetoric that permeates Washington has affected our communities and this race for Congress.
Instead of articulating an agenda for the middle class, lawmakers have spent their time fighting with the other side of the aisle, and often their own party.
Instead of discussing the issues that matter to working families, lawmakers have spent their time hurling hateful insults that further divide us. Meanwhile, northern New Yorkers still don’t have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Medicare and Social Security are under attack, and the environmental protections our region depend on are being repealed.
Our lawmakers are no longer able to have conversations about the things the majority of Americans agree on.
Washington is in desperate need of change, but we won’t get that if we keep sending the same people back. I believe we have to stop the divisive rhetoric, set aside partisanship and work on solving problems.
I started my career in public service as a volunteer firefighter, and that experience taught me a lot about serving others. When the alarm rang, we didn’t stop to ask whether the residents of the burning home were Democrats or Republicans. We just put the fire out.
Twenty years ago, with other dedicated health professionals, I started a community health agency. We provided preventative screenings for things like cancer and diabetes. We never asked a person in search of medical care if they were a Democrat or a Republican. We just helped them. The agency continues to do the same now.
On the St. Lawrence County Legislature for eight years, I worked with Democrats and Republicans. We worked together to pass a tough ethics law to ensure transparency in local government. Together, Democrats and Republicans passed meaningful legislation that lowered the cost of prescription drugs for the uninsured and underinsured. Together, Democrats and Republicans helped struggling families with home heating assistance.
You have free articles remaining.
While I had my disagreements with colleagues from both sides of the aisle, together we put disagreement aside and solved problems for our community.
Unfortunately, in Washington it seems everything is divisive, regardless of how big the crisis. The hateful rhetoric prevents compromise and progress. And the constant vilification is not only poisoning our politics, but our public discourse.
I have chosen a different path.
So, a year ago, when this newspaper asked Congresswoman Stefanik and me, as candidates, not to lie, to stick to the facts, to hold each other and ourselves accountable to the truth and to speak openly with the media, I said yes, I will commit to that.
That’s the way it should be.
While I will not shy away from having a meaningful debate with my opponent, incumbent Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, I will continue that promise not to lie and to keep my criticism of my opponent to her record.
I hope more media outlets take the lead of The Post Star and the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and encourage candidates, public servants and elected officials to engage civilly.
Here in northern New York, we show up for one another, we set labels aside and we work together to find solutions to the struggles our communities face. I am proud to have done that alongside you for 30 years.
Washington, and Elise Stefanik, could learn a few lessons from us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.