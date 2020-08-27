GUEST COMMENTARY: Trump must take these steps if he hopes to defeat Biden

It could help Trump to go beyond generalities or things he failed to achieve in his first term, like replacing Obamacare, which is still operating despite his efforts to weaken it.

He has talked about additional tax cuts including extending the recently implemented temporary payroll tax holiday. But the soaring federal deficit may limit realistic prospects for enacting additional reductions.

3. Slow the tempo of his tweets and his rhetoric. Polls show Trump has lost some support among voters who like his judicial nominations, the 2017 tax cut and the cutback in federal regulations.

The reason is that those voters are turned off by the president’s incessant tweeting, the harshness of his commentary and the self-induced chaos in the White House. As a result, a president who made virtually no effort to broaden his base by appealing to voters who opposed him in 2016 is in danger of driving away some who voted for him and would do so again.

Judging from recent polling, Trump can’t afford to lose those voters. They represent the gap between the 46% of voters who voted for him in 2016, and the smaller portion who say he’s doing a good job in office. Trump’s job approval rating has ranged between the upper 30s and the mid-40s.