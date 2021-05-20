GUEST COMMENTARY: There is value in work, like it or not

The disappointing April jobs report should surprise absolutely no one, given that we now have a government more interested in providing incentives for people not to work rather than paving the way to gainful employment.

What this approach fails to account for is the value of work itself. There is something to be said for and gained by getting up in the morning, showing up at a place of business, putting in an honest day’s work and collecting a paycheck. That doesn’t mean all work is fun or even fulfilling but it all has value.

Of course, I didn’t always see things that way.

When I was a teenager, my mother worked as my talent agent. She was great at it. Unfortunately, her network of contacts went only as far as the world of minimum-wage, manual labor.

She worked the angles on my behalf, talking to bartenders, shop owners, grocery store managers. She landed me two busboy jobs, a few babysitting gigs, and a handful of snow-shoveling and grass-mowing jobs in the neighborhood. But her biggest score, by an overwhelming landslide, was the Enchanted Village.

It was a small store in a strip mall that sold Christmas items – decorations, wrapping paper, small gifts – and was owned and operated by the meanest man I have ever met. I’ll call him Wally.