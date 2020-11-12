GUEST COMMENTARY: NY cases make self-pardon irrelevant

Among the questions suddenly brought to the fore by Joe Biden’s victory is this constitutional brainteaser: Can President Donald Trump pardon himself?

The short answer is probably not. But before I explain that, we need to contend with a number of preliminary issues.

Start here: If Trump tries a self-pardon, don’t expect a full answer on the question of its legality any time in the next four years. That’s because a final determination would have to be made by the courts.

First, Trump would have to issue himself a pardon — not unlikely but also not certain — then Biden and his attorney general would have to decide to prosecute Trump on one or another federal crime (something they would not do unless they had concluded that self-pardon would prove to be unconstitutional). Ultimately, a federal indictment would send the matter on its way to the Supreme Court.