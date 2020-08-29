GUEST COMMENTARY: Has anyone asked the children about pandemic schooling?

And yet, what if safety from stress, violence or hunger comes with the risk of sickness, family transmission or death? What would it mean for a child to feel great about shooting a basket in gym class, but anxious about maskless kids in the locker room afterward? What would it mean for a child to feel happy about seeing her friends, until her teacher tests positive and she wonders if it was her fault? What would happen for the kid who goes to school so his mom can work when he gets sick and they both feel guilty?

These are the questions our kids are now grappling with, whether or not we are asking them.

So why aren’t we asking for kids’ perspectives? Part of this comes from our social construction of childhood — the cultural ideas we have about who children are, what they can do and what they should or shouldn’t be. In America, we think of children as vulnerable people-in-waiting who cannot understand risk or what’s best for themselves (as if adults are doing this better!). We think we’re protecting them when we shield them from difficulties or make decisions for them. But children’s participation is a form of protection; as researchers in contexts of infectious disease, we have learned from children in New Zealand and Zambia that we cannot understand children’s needs and account for them in policy if we haven’t heard their perspectives.