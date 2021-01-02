GUEST COMMENTARY: A young, healthy Republican campaigned at maskless rallies. Now he's dead.

Believe it, buddy. The COVID world is no oyster if you treat masks as a threat to freedom.

Naturally, the freedom lovers still refuse to believe. Social media today is infested with deniers who insist that because Letlow was only 41, surely he must’ve died for a different reason — or because he had underlying health problems. But nope, his hospital doctor said he was healthy as a horse before he was stricken, and that all the factors were “COVID-related.”

Bottom line: A young politician in the prime of health has left his wife a widow, and his children fatherless, after setting a bad example for the citizens he aspired to serve. COVID feasts on blithe stupidity. Letlow’s media feeds featured numerous photos of him greeting the common folk, sans mask. How many people did he potentially infect and put at dire risk? We’ll never know their names.

Joe Biden—the president whom Letlow would’ve staunchly opposed in 2021, had he lived to take his House seat—offered this self-evident observation Tuesday, during his remarks about how Trump has predictably screwed up vaccine distribution: