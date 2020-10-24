Genetic counseling can help with gauging risk

Many factors contribute to your overall health and well-being. Diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices all affect your long-term health status — and so can your genes. Your family medical history is rich with information that can help you identify and understand your long-term health risks and reach personal decisions about how to act on that information.
As a genetic counselor, I’ve dedicated my career to helping patients and their families affected by or at risk for genetic disorders by providing risk assessments, education and supportive counseling to make informed decisions about genetic testing and care management.
At Glens Falls Hospital, I work with the interdisciplinary team at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. I provide genetic counseling and help arrange testing for patients who have been diagnosed with cancer or individuals who want to better understand their hereditary risk for certain cancers — including breast cancer.
Genetic counseling and testing can help clarify whether or not someone has a gene mutation that puts them at a much higher risk for developing cancer. Genetic testing is available for certain types of cancer and may help determine if your cancer risk is hereditary or passed down through your genes.
All cancer starts with gene changes, or alterations called mutations, at the cell level. Most of these gene changes are not inherited.
About 80% of all cancers happen because of damage to cells and their genes over a lifetime. However, some people can inherit a specific gene change that puts them at risk of getting cancer. About 5-10% of cancers are influenced by inherited gene changes.
Even if someone does not have a gene mutation, family medical history and patterns of cancer hold a wealth of information that can help to proactively address potential health concerns before they even occur. Increased surveillance following genetic testing can help identify cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage.
Certain medications are available to help decrease risks of cancer from developing and your genetic information can even qualify you for participation in clinical trials or research studies. In some cases, genetic testing results can also be helpful for patients and their care team with medical and surgical management decisions.
Genetic counseling is a unique service that we are proud to offer at Glens Falls Hospital through the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. On a personal note, I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the hospital where I was born and provide support to the members of the wider community where I was raised.
Far too often, cancer diagnoses catch people and their loved ones by surprise. My personal goal is to empower as many people as possible with the information and support they need to make the best choices for their health care management.
If you are concerned about your personal or family history of cancer, the genetic counseling team at Glens Falls Hospital can help. You can speak to your physician about a referral to the oncology genetics program or reach out to me directly to better understand the program and options available to you.
For more information, call the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at 518-926-6620.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!