I was traveling from Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. 10 years ago when I noticed no one on the train was reading a newspaper. I was surprised.
Earlier this year, I was stunned to find a newspaper stuffed into the pocket in front of me while flying to Pittsburgh. You don’t see newspapers on planes or in airports much anymore.
The statistics we keep on poststar.com show that two-thirds of the people reading our digital content were reaching it through a smartphone.
While the daily printed newspaper is still a product that many people love and cannot do without, the trend is obvious. More and more readers want their content portable and on their own terms.
While printed products will have fewer and fewer readers, the audience for digital news will only grow.
The good news is that we still do both very well.
But what has become especially obvious to editors and reporters in recent years is that we can do even better journalism online. We simply can serve our readers with more visuals, depth and multimedia.
It is subtle at this point, but it is still true.
Take, for instance, my column last Sunday about visiting Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany. The same column appeared in print and online. While there was one photo in print, there were five online. Also online were links to three or four of my past columns that readers might have missed.
When it gets into depth enterprise stories, the difference becomes even more pronounced.
Consider last Monday’s story on Green Mountain College’s last graduation. We published a story and photo in print. Online, we had multiple photos from the graduation and links to two previous stories about what led to the closing of the college and the reaction to it in the community. It’s the type of product you cannot deliver in print.
Earlier this month, Post-Star reporter Gwendolyn Craig wrote a story about a community advisory group meeting to discuss the EPA’s decision to give General Electric a certificate of completion on dredging. Included in the online package was the actual document of the decision from the EPA, links to nearly a dozen stories on past dredging and the quality of the water in the Hudson River. Essentially, there is everything you need to know about the issue.
If you read a Queensbury Town Board meeting story, there will also be links to past meetings in case you missed one. This is becoming a great service for readers.
While I love to hold a newspaper in my hands as much as anyone, there are advantages to subscribing to an online product and having The Post-Star app handy on your phone, laptop and home computer.
I often field phone calls from readers who are doing rehab for surgery or an injury and can’t make it out the door to get the newspaper. If you can operate a smartphone, this is a solution so you can read the newspaper. It may not be your preferred method, but it gets the job done.
Using a digital subscription through your phone also gives you the advantage of getting news alerts throughout the day. We find that many of our print subscribers have still not activated the digital portion of their subscription, which they have already paid for. That can be activated by going to poststar.com/activate.
What we’re finding is that there is as great an interest in our storytelling and journalism as there ever was. I’m also happy to report that with the resources we have available online, our readers will get even better quality.
The bottom line is that if you are reading this in the printed newspaper, you are getting shortchanged. If you are reading this online, you will see links to the stories I mentioned above that allow you to see exactly what I am talking about.
Yeah, I like holding the newspaper in my hands too, but I get more information when I read online.
Editorial board candidates
We had 11 readers apply to be members of our editorial board over the past few weeks. We found all of them to have outstanding credentials and varied life experiences, which is exactly what we are looking for.
We will be asking in a half-dozen or so for chats and then choose three to serve consecutive four-month terms on the editorial board.
One person wondered in a comment online why we had a hard time keeping members on the editorial board. They misunderstood the concept. Each member serves either a four-month or one-year term, and we have not had trouble keeping them at all. If anything, most don’t want to leave.
We have had strong interest in the positions since we started the practice 10 years ago, so we try to give as many readers an opportunity as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.