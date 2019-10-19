One of the guys I play basketball with at the YMCA, summed up it up pretty well:
“Wow, you guys had a pretty crazy week.”
Editors and reporters are never comfortable being any part of the news that we cover, but the threats against our newspaper, and lies about our news coverage, have dragged us into the middle of it several times recently.
I am proud to work with each and every one of the journalists at this newspaper. Not one of them has flinched when confronted with the attacks on our work.
What is also encouraging is the amount of support we have heard from readers, condemning the behavior they have seen downtown, the threats against the newspaper and Rep. Elise Stefanik’s inability to condemn the threat against The Post-Star.
Let me rephrase that. It has been more than encouraging, it has been inspirational.
The emails, letters and comments have been a consistent stream and have helped to drown out any criticism about our work.
I’ve posted more than a dozen reader messages on the bulletin board in the newsroom.
Knowing this community, it is not surprising to hear such articulate responses to the difficult times we are going through.
That’s what makes this community great. We are all in this together.
Here is a sampling from the bulletin board:
- “Just some words of support because you guys needs to know that we appreciate your reporting.”
- “T
he Post-Star
- is doing a great job covering this news! Thank you for being a strong and courageous voice in our community.”
- “I am grateful every day to have
The Post-Star
- for local, state and national news.”
- “I am keeping you all in my prayers for your safety and continued courage in your coverage of the news, despite the very real threats you’ve endured recently.”
- “We are in such a sad time. Thank you for getting the facts out to our community.”
- “We appreciate your brave support of the North Country and our democracy.”
As the messages were coming in over the past week, I shared each with the staff. I figured they needed to know that their daily work was not being done in a vacuum. It has value, and it was being appreciated.
In reading them again now, I’m stunned by the words of appreciation and the acknowledgment that the work is not being taken for granted.
You should also know that I am not sharing these emails out of any sense of ego, or to enhance the reputation of the newspaper. I suspect there are many more of our readers who appreciate the work and the effort to get the facts right. I felt they might need to hear the positive words from like-minded readers as well.
There was one letter that especially floored me. I want to share it with you now:
“I am writing to express gratitude to you and The Post-Star staff for your dedicated and outstanding work in this community. Although an outspoken minority seems unimpressed, you persist. Bravo!
“Our times are turbulent, our world complex. Staying informed is vital to our success in addressing the challenges we face. In keeping with high journalistic standards, The Post-Star makes a significant contribution by providing information and insight needed to understand our circumstances. This understanding guides our decisions about how to conduct our personal lives and progress as a people. Your stories help us identify issues relevant to our region. Your editorial opinions and columns provoke us to think more deeply, consider alternate views, and encourage us to engage together on the issues that affect our lives. Of course, we do not always agree with your editorial decisions, investigative reporting, opinion pieces, and columnists. But, we respect your faithful effort every day.”
It can’t be said any better than that.
New board member
I remembered our newest member of the editorial board, Al Matrose, from his time as coach of the North Warren boys basketball team. He did that for 18 years.
Matrose began his four-month term on the editorial board earlier this month. He replaces Alan Whitcomb, whose term expired.
Matrose has lived in the town of Chester for 42 years and is retired from the Department of Environmental Conservation after a 33-year career as an environmental engineer in the Warrensburg office.
Matrose is also staying busy by serving on the Planning Board in Chester and the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region (Adirondack Foundation).
