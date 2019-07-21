When The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio, announced it would publish its last edition on Aug. 31 because of mounting financial losses, approximately 150 members of the community rallied at a forum to save the newspaper.
One member of the newsroom reportedly wondered how many in attendance even subscribed to the newspaper.
My reporters tell the same sort of story.
After reporting a story, one of the sources will often ask when the story will appear so they can buy a copy of the newspaper.
They seem to value the news, but are not willing to pay for a subscription. It is no longer part of their daily routine.
It is challenging times for print journalism. Where retail advertising once supported robust reporting, it continues to dwindle because of online commerce.
The retail stores that have not closed are struggling, and advertising less than ever in traditional print products. Some have moved to digital, but others are using social media to get their message out.
Bloomberg business reported earlier this month that approximately 3,000 journalists have been laid off or offered buyouts in the first months of this year. The cuts are the worst since nearly 8,000 journalism jobs were lost in the first five months of 2009 at the height of the financial crisis.
Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post media columnist, wondered if the next economic downturn could lead to more newspaper closings and many more layoffs. She characterized Youngstown as one of the first dominoes to fall.
I’m happy to report that our newspaper remains profitable, but we have not been immune to cutbacks, and I fear what a recession might bring to the industry I have worked in my entire life.
The constant drumbeat of “fake news” from national politicians doesn’t help matters. One poll found that one in three Americans believe the news media is “the enemy of the people.”
Youngstown has an ugly history of corruption and the newspaper’s general manager, Mark Brown, told Sullivan, “I’m scared for the community.” There will be no one in Youngstown to cover the school board, city council or to act as a journalistic watchdog.
“Democracy, as we know it, will die in Youngstown,” Syracuse University’s Joel Kaplan told Sullivan.
It’s a role that we proudly deliver on a daily basis — hold elected officials accountable — while reporting the news the community needs.
I hear a lot from readers complaining about the cost of a newspaper subscription. That is the sad reality of these times. Subscribers must continue to shoulder more of the role if this community is to support a local newspaper.
For those on fixed incomes who are struggling to afford a subscription, there is a digital offer available right now for $3 for three months. I love reading the print product more too, but I think readers will adjust while also learning that digital can offer news quality that print cannot.
It appears that digital subscriptions are the future, and we’ve been improving our digital product to include multimedia content and past stories to give the current work context.
I do believe readers will adjust.
It’s what we have to go to be relevant for the future. It’s what you are going to have to do to get your local news in the future.
A community without a watchdog is not a community I want to be part of. We are hoping all our readers will continue to feel the same way.
Why Trump hates the press
The Poynter Institute shared this anecdote from Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron — of Spotlight fame — about why President Trump says the news is fake.
Baron told the Boston Bar Association that CBS’s Lesley Stahl asked Trump why he attacked the media during an off-camera conversation: “You know why I do it?” Trump said. “I do it to discredit you all and demean you all, so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.”
“That is, in fact, the president’s goal,” Baron told the lawyers. “No one should believe the media if we contradict him. They should believe only one person — him. … There is no mystery as to why this is happening. It is a cynical strategy to disqualify the press as an independent arbiter of fact. The aim is to disqualify other institutions and professions as arbiters of fact, too: the courts, law enforcement, intelligence agencies, historians, even scientists.”
