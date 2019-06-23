Three out of four people trust what they read in their local newspaper.
That’s good news for local editors like me, although I think the actual number is higher. Those numbers come from the most recent Poynter Media Trust Survey that asked 2,000 respondents about their trust in the media. What was especially interesting was that the numbers showed that readers trust their local media outlets — both television and print media — far more than national media.
That’s troubling and gratifying at the same time.
The survey revealed that only 59 percent of all respondents trusted national newspapers, 55 percent national network news and 47 percent online-only news.
I suspect that has a lot to do with constant accusations of “fake news” from the man who is currently president.
It also might explain why Democrats tend to trust the media more than Republicans.
The numbers jibe with my own experiences with readers. When readers complain that the newspaper is partisan, I ask them to cite specific examples for me to review.
Almost always, they cite a national political story written by The Associated Press. But even in those cases, I usually find that the facts are accurate. Generally speaking, the readers who complain about those political stories say they have no problems with local news coverage.
The survey also found that politics appears to be driving these viewpoints.
For instance, 62 percent of Republicans said they trust their local newspapers, but only 29 percent said they trust national newspapers.
Among independents, 62 percent said they trusted local newspapers, while 47 percent said they trusted national newspapers.
Democrats were far more trusting across the board, with 88 percent showing trust in both local and national newspapers.
“Anyone who says that people don’t trust the news media isn’t looking hard enough,” said David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance, a national association representing the newspaper industry, in an email to Poynter. “Trust is based in experience, and people have had long and deep experience with local news publishers.”
That would be my experience as well.
If one of our readers questions the accuracy of anything in a news story, we address it. We correct it if we are wrong or clarify it if it is unclear. It is that credibility that keeps us in business.
But I often run into the trust issue about national media. If I cite the Washington Post’s or New York Times’ reporting in a column or editorial, I am sometimes criticized that these are “liberal” newspapers that cannot be trusted.
That is a sad indictment of the current political climate. While both newspapers take liberal stands on their editorial pages, I do not find it affecting their reporting. Their journalism is above reproach. The recent Mueller report confirmed that newspaper stories about the Trump administration were almost always right in their reporting.
It is that commitment to credibility that is at the core of journalism, and it is sad that political organizations and elected officials continue to muddy the waters.
Obviously, we are not out of the woods yet, with the president continuing his barrage of “fake news” claims.
This past week, we had one local person comment on the anti-Trump protest last weekend in Glens Falls, saying our reporting was inaccurate and that there were more people there supporting President Trump than protesting against him.
I actually observed some of the protest on Saturday afternoon. I emailed the person who commented about my observations at the protest, which included viewing it from several different vantage points around the roundabout and a walk among both sets of protesters, saying they corroborated exactly what was reported in the newspaper.
The person insisted there was some sort of bias at play in the reporting.
I suspect as the presidential campaign heats up, we are going to hear more and more of that.
Reporters on TV
Here is a policy that might lend some more credibility to the national newspapers.
This past week, CNN reported that the New York Times refused to allow one of its reporters to appear on prime time cable news opinion shows on MSNBC.
While many reporters appear on cable news shows, they often are there to talk about their latest political reporting. I don’t have a problem with that, but when they appear on highly partisan cable news shows, the news organization and the reporter risk being labeled partisan.
I’d prefer most newspaper reporters concentrate on their day jobs and stay off the cable channels. It would be better for all of us who work in newspapers.
