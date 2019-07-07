{{featured_button_text}}

I was just 12 and at a summer church camp, and that was a big problem for me.

Between arts and crafts, swimming, hiking and assembling constantly for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the dining hall, campers were kept extremely busy.

The one thing that we did not have was a television.

I was crushed when I learned that the moon landing coincided with my week at camp.

I was one of those kids who got up at the crack of dawn to watch the rocket launches.

I could recite which astronaut was on which mission and how many times they had been in space.

I was a space groupie.

I absolutely did not want to miss the moon landing, but the deposit had been paid and I seem to recall a "suck it up" conversation with my father.

By the time I got to camp, I was resigned that I would be missing the biggest moment in the history of mankind.

But that evening, we were told to assemble in the camp dining room, and as we found a seat, a television set was wheeled into the hall. I'm pretty sure we all went crazy.

Sitting in a room in the middle of the Connecticut woods with dozens of other 12 and 13-year-olds, I watched Neil Armstrong step foot on the moon, then Buzz Aldrin.

I was amazed, and I was sure this was just the beginning of an amazing new age of exploration.

A little later in the evening, I finally noticed I was the only one of the campers left in the room watching the astronauts bounding around on the surface of the moon.

"What's wrong with these kids?" I wondered to myself.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of man walking on the moon.

We'd love to hear your own stories and recollections of where you were when it happened and what it meant to you.

Send us what you recall. It can be less than 100 words or an entire essay. We will print a selection of the stories close to the July 20 anniversary.

You can email them to me at tingley@poststar.com.

Junior high stuff

We have the option to ban readers from using the online commenting option if they do something that is inappropriate.

We don't do it very often, but we did it this week.

Each reader can choose a user name or nickname of their choice. In this case, the reader posted a couple comments without us noticing with what can be best described as a "distasteful" user name. “Crude” would be another accurate description.

This is junior high stuff and indicative of someone with a sophomoric personality.

We are a professional organization that practices professional journalism. Any reader that wants to use our platform for their own giggles is urged to go somewhere else.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. You can read his blog “The Front Page” daily at www.poststar.com or his updates on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

