The Weather Blob is a regular visitor to us folks north of Albany. It comes. It drops rain, brings its damp cold, swirls over our heads, and refuses to leave for days and days.

It saturates the ground, the dry stove wood, the animal bedding and my bones.

It’s a stalled low, blocked by weather in the North Atlantic. It visited Ohio then moved on. It visited us and decided to stay awhile.

It pulled moisture out of the south, giving New Orleans day after day of sunny weather during Jazz Festival, and leaving me by Thursday personally affronted.

I’ve been trying to do spring cleanup, which mostly involves cleaning up the yards, the gardens and the living quarters of the animals of accumulated winter detritus.

I’ve also been trying to get the big gardens planted with cold weather stuff: cabbages, onions, peas, greens. I had to give the gardens a break early last week. The ground was just too wet.

One of my primary concerns has been my tool shed. Sometime in late winter a small nighttime bird of prey decided to roost on the same tree as the outside chickens. Around 3 in the morning it took to knocking one of them off and penning it to the ground.

What followed were blood-curdling screams that would send me running down the stairs. I would find a big rooster upside down with a little feathery smoky colored creature on top.

I never could identify it. It would fly off. The rooster would be no worse for the wear, and I’d chuck him into a nearby coop.

Finally, the outside birds decided to seek refuge indoors at night. Unfortunately, they ended up in my tool shed — three roosters and two hens. Then the other hens decided, “What a great spot. We will join our friends for our nighttime slumbers.”

They promptly deserted their little chicken coop and took to the rafters, work benches and shelves of the tool shed.

Total pandemonium. Tools moved. Frozen chicken poop. Eggs. Every day I had to straighten up what I could in there.

I just figured, at least they will all be safe, I’ll wait until spring to sort it all out.

Then, when the goat kids began arriving, Honeydew Goat decided she would sleep in the doorway of the tool shed with her baby, Tikiti.

I gave her bedding and hay and water. Tikiti was a very big baby and Honeydew is a small nanny goat. She needed the privacy.

Tikiti took to sleeping on the shelf under the main work bench. She knocked the tools off of there onto the floor, so she would have room to bring her cousin Pip to sleep there at night as well. Then Tiny decided to join them. Then Tam, and that was the arrangement for the last three months.

Let’s just say things started to build up. This last week was spent trying to sort things out. I took an astounding amount of bedding out of there. I sorted through everything that had been knocked over. I got the bulk of it done.

But, the Weather Blob tried its best to deter me from that task and all the others.

Every bit of bedding and litter that I shoveled out ended up weighing five times more by the time I was ready to load and move it. All became soaked and slimy and cold.

Getting it loaded onto the compost piles became a Herculean task, as did the amount of laundry I ended up doing during the week.

“Good riddance, Weather Blob. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!”