He was riding up and down the road on his bicycle. He went to a few houses to ask for assistance. He spoke with an accent, was tall, blond lanky, and just a young man.

He walked into one garage. Was asked what he was doing. Then he was pointed toward town.

He left and turned the opposite way. I heard later that the neighbors were getting concerned.

I happened to be out trying to get the baby goats into their hutches so that I could start milking their mothers outside in the sun of a wonderful breezy spring day. I started preparing early, so I could finish before the evening chill.

Suddenly, the stranger stopped at the end of my driveway and asked if I had 20 or 40 minutes time to help him out getting to town. His car had broken down, so he was riding into town to get something to eat.

He offered me money. I said no.

He said he was lost and had taken a wrong turn, even though he had taken this trip before.

That’s easy to do up here. People are always ending up on the South Shore when they mean to be on the North. In the summer people often stop by for directions, and they are often going opposite of where they mean to.

The Congklingville and Stewarts dams seem to be designed as a kind of lobster trap for human travelers.

I said, “Wait a minute. Of course.”

I settled the animals, cleared most of the tools out of the front seat of the car, put a few towels on the front seat — that’s Mia Dog’s seat — and we took off on the 6-mile journey, crossing the Hudson River into Lake Luzerne.

On the way I learned he was Lithuanian, was working for an Albany area company in 5G cellular communications, and had been laid off for four months. He and a few fellow workers found the cheapest rent they could in the area, ending up in temporary residence in a house on the other side of the dam.

We talked about a lot of things. He talked to me about what his dream house would be. He said he wanted a glass house connected to it, filled with plants.

I told him that I used to direct the installation of plants into atriums and office buildings in the New York metro area. I explained that an atrium is surrounded by the house, and could be covered with glass for the tropical plants.

He told me his name. He said he would be moving back down toward Albany with his housemates to resume work in the next couple of days.

I told him he had it made in America. “You’re tall and blond. Just act like your smart, and shake your head knowingly if you’re not sure about something. Next thing you know you’ll be an executive.

“Come back and visit when you are. We can all have dinner,” I said.

We talked about other things — Europe, Lithuania, Russia, the North Sea, and concerns of our time. It was a pleasant visit. I hope he does come back some day.

After we picked up his food from town, we stopped back home to get his bike. I gave him a chunk of goat cheese and some strawberries to go with his supper. Then I drove him to the house he was renting, one I knew well.

The experience reminded me of one of those Bible verses that became part of my operating instructions when I was young.

“Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” (Hebrew 13:2)

Even though our culture is now filled with the philosophy of “stranger danger,” I’m pretty sure I’ll keep paying attention to my instructions. That way any stranger that comes my way is not likely to be a stranger anymore.