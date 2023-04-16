Last week the hose was frozen in a lump of snow ice about the size of a pony. I left it out a day too long last year. It got buried in snow and became an ice snake.

I usually guess right and roll it up and stow it before the ice season arrives. Sometimes I guess wrong. I turn the water off in the basement, and wait.

This year I had to wait all season. It was frozen to the ground.

We are like Iceland here in the Adirondacks. There is summer and winter.

Last week it was still sugar season with the sap flowing, kind of like our spring, but really part of late winter. Some people even tap in January these days.

This week, the pin cherry leaves are budding and swelling. It's 85 degrees. It’s summer. Maybe early summer, but summer. And the hose is free and water is running through it again.

It was warm enough for me to spend some time just sitting on my lawn chair next to Hazel Goat, who still wants to sleep and hang out near the front door. She’s chewing her cud, eating her hay, accepting plenty of pats, and giving any of the kids who come too close a quick butt with her narrowly spaced horns.

I tell her not to kill the babies. That means, in our talk, not seriously butting them. In the end that’s how goats show dominance. Somehow, even vicious looking sparring amongst the nannies doesn’t seem to end up in injuries.

Hazel does not want any of the present new crop of kids to get any apostate ideas about who is the boss goat around here, or who is dad’s No. 1 pet goat. All of the goats who are younger than her allow her a wide berth, unless they are amongst her favorite nieces.

A few choice goats do get to lay down next to her during joint ruminating sessions.

With the hose back in operation my life is much easier — no tank heaters, no hauling around buckets, no sliding and slipping to ensure everyone gets plenty of fresh, clean water.

Having the hose and the heat takes at least an hour off of my chores and allows me to do the things I can’t during ice season.

I’m starting to mend fences, shovel out frozen bedding and spread finished compost, plant peas, onions and other cool season crops.

The only problem I have is when I walk out the door, there are still mounds and patches of snow here and there, and I’m at a loss.

Should I stack wood that I split over the winter and left in a pile? Should I start moving rubble to the planned loading area? Should I go early to visit John Bennett in the hospital? Or should I put out my crawdad traps and go fishing?

John fell down week before last. I found him in the living room, no fire left in the stove.

Long and short of it: He ended up in the hospital, but he’s on the mend. He’s with it, and getting whatever care he needs.

By the way, I am not allowed to call him “Old John Bennett,” or put him in a rocking chair on the transport trailer and tow him along in the Fourth of July parade.

It’s a pity; I think everyone would consider that one of the highlights.

I imagine John was just sick of winter, and he just gave in to the strain of it. Just think: one short week and it would be summer.

Now we are all feeling a whole lot better.