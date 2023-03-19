For at least 30 years, every time it snowed or rained hard we would lose our conventional phone service. We complained regularly, and were even told by the president of our regional phone company that the problem would be fixed. They are still operating land lines on the same copper lines with the same results.

Finally, a couple of years ago, we were offered an alternative. We switched to a fiberoptic line for phone and internet service and gave up old-fashion phone service.

Now we have a new issue. If the power goes out we don’t have internet or phone. Sometimes I can still use it if I start the generator and plug it into those boxes on my filing cabinet and run another line on a dresser in the living room to operate everything else needed.

Fine, sometimes that works. More often it's like this last storm, where not only was the power out, but even with the generator there was no dial tone or internet.

Modern problems.

The day before the storm we got a call from the utility telling us how to report a power outage: We can use the phone, or the internet, or our cell phone. Thanks for the info.

We don’t have cell service here. If we want to report an outage, we have to drive somewhere and find a cell signal.

If we can’t drive because of a snowstorm or leave the place because of some other problem, we are out of luck.

The APA hasn't allowed cell towers in our area, apparently because they mar the “viewscape.” I was at the meetings over a decade ago when the town wanted a cell tower on Antone Mountain nearby that was denied for that reason.

I know we now have more coverage near us, but that doesn’t help if you are out of the service area and find you need help and no one is at hand.

It’s stupid. I can get cell service in remote areas of Kenya, or the Everglades.

You know why?

Sure you do. It’s because that is how things are done in the modern world. I can no longer walk into the local Stewarts and use a pay phone. That’s because that’s not how the world works anymore.

The state demanded cell service on the Northway several years ago, because a couple died. They had run off the road, could not be seen from the highway, could not get out of their car, and there was not cell service.

What about the rest of us without service here in the Adirondacks who do not live near towns and are out of range?

I guess New York State figures we don’t need to report accidents or fires immediately, or during simultaneous phone and power outages during storms when we’ve been advised to stay off the roads.

Well, we have a lot of stacks of firewood, and water stored for the animals. I didn’t fret about the modern world.

Except I did fret for those nearby who didn’t have the same resources, because they just assumed they lived in a modern country.

Come on, New York.