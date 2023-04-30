Among my early memories is those three-wheeled Cushman vehicles the Post Office used to deliver our mail.

There was morning and afternoon delivery. There were also a morning and an afternoon newspaper.

Later, in my young mind, these daily events combined to give me a sense of what my culture and country were about: literacy, staying informed, staying connected and having a say.

Long-distance telephone calls were expensive and rarely made. A letter cost a few cents and would arrive locally often the same day and nationally in one, two or maybe three days.

Reading letters and newspapers were quiet activities. Walking out to the mailbox, or picking up the mail after school was a bit of quiet fun every day.

You didn’t need to buy a computer to get your messages. The whole commercial and manipulative world didn’t try to draw you down its hole while you read your letter of a page or two.

Now, everything is ruled by a digital clock. It is all industrialized and commercialized. We never stop. We never pause.

Most messages that we would have sent in the mail, we email, text or whatever, with no real attention to the writing. And every one of those communications is accompanied by ads, moving screens and agitation.

We think we’re ignoring it, but it creeps in and fills our brain with background noise as loud as a line of rolling tanks.

Even baseball is ruled by the clock now. The new ruling committee of Major League Baseball, in their attempt to make the game more something, have missed the point. It is now a game of just another widget that must be produced every X seconds.

It was a pastoral sport, founded in a pastoral time. There was plenty of time during games. Extra innings were a special treat to look forward to.

Now baseball, and pretty much every professional sport in the United States, is an industrial activity, not so much designed for our recreation as to sell more beer, make more money for someone, and then quickly move us on to the next thing.

In other words, speed up the game so we can schedule more ads and keep on schedule.

I know the game has always sold beer, but at least there was more time to enjoy it, keep a score card, back when you could actually afford to attend a game.

There is a lot of good in the modern world.

I enjoy when Maggie, daughter Margot and Tatiana meet virtually for knit night every week. Or when John Kribs holds his Sunday evening concert on Zoom.

Still, I miss the quiet contemplation of reading mail and periodicals every day. I miss that different regulated pace that came from a pastoral past.

Still, I suppose, I seem to manage to write one correspondence every week that gets printed on paper and doesn’t need to be seen on a glaring, restless screen.

Maybe that helps things slow down a little for someone.