Mr. Fox came the other day. I was in the house when all of a sudden Maggie was yelling, “Fox! Fox! Fox!”

That’s what we always yell when a fox comes around.

This one was stalking a hen while Maggie was trying run him off. He was a bold fellow, and didn’t immediately take a run for it. He paused and looked at her.

I didn’t get a look at him to see if he was Little Fox, the young fellow that came to live here for a while after he lost his mother to the road last year. He got to live here until he learned he was a fox and became fond of chicken dinners.

That happened shortly after another fox demonstrated that foxes in fact do eat chickens. We had to stop selling eggs, so that we would have enough of our own. Little Fox had to be run off.

It was kind of sad, because he was a friendly little fellow who like to demonstrate how he ate moles and voles and field mice. He would jump up in the air, come diving down into the tall grass, and come up with a vole. He would do the same on the compost piles, and eat whatever other little critters and morsels he could find there.

Compost piles are a true living thing in and of themselves, occupied by worms, bugs, bacteria, small rodents, fungus and who knows what else.

When all those living things are finished with their work, what is left is loads of rich topsoil, built in less than one year.

But while the pile is doing its alchemy from organic detritus to rich soil, birds, small mammals and small predators like Little Fox take full advantage of it as a food source, a restaurant for the wild critters.

Larger animals like bears will sometimes dig into a compost pile looking for a morsel. As the pile reaches completion, I will dig into it to spread on the garden. Sometimes I use a bucket loader, sometimes a shovel and wheelbarrow, and sometimes just a grow pot I plan to plant directly into.

Anyway, I didn’t get a look at the fox that visited a few days ago. Since he hasn’t returned, I’d like to think it was Little Fox stopping to see if maybe things had changed, and he would be welcomed back. Maggie’s furious reaction to his presence proved that he was not.

The last time I saw him was last summer. He was sitting on the property line screaming and crying, bemoaning his expulsion. He knew if he came back onto the land he was very likely to get hit by a BB on his rump, a fate he endured three different times after going after chickens, before being convinced he was being thrown out of the nest.

I’ve taken to walking around several times a day on fox lookout, either by myself or taking Mia Dog, if possible. She’s pretty much retired from farm and animal guardian duty, but sometimes I can get her to come along.

She actually slept through this last fox encounter. That would have been unheard of last year. She seemed to love sitting out in the yard, chickens and goats around her, being their guardian.

A good dog is the best defense against animals who want to eat chickens and other farm animals. But Mia didn’t seem alarmed by Little Fox, maybe because he seemed young and harmless when he first got here.

Now, Little Fox has become Mr. Fox. I wish him well, but he can’t come home.