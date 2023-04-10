Good old Hazel Goat had turned extra mean to any baby goat that came near her in the past couple of weeks. She would hook and butt them if they came too close.

She would do the same to any of the nannies who were lower than her in the pecking order. She would also not go far from the front door of the house, and refused to go into the goat yard at night.

She would just sleep on the stoop.

I noticed she really wasn’t eating, much less chewing her cud. She was just plain ornery to all the other goats, except her superiors: Gilly her mother, Auntie Luna and, of course, Bunny, the kindest of all goats.

Bunny is the one who will nurse and adopt those babies who seem to have lost their mothers somehow. The goat who will let any of her nieces and nephews stand or lay next to her. She is the hub of the herd.

I know this is unbelievable to many. When I tell these stories, I sometimes get accused of anthropomorphizing. But I report what I see, and what I think I see.

For a few days I would sit in a lawn chair, or just inside the house in the evening with Hazel laying on the floor next to me. But she would just not chew her cud. Although she was giving milk, it was slightly less than her norm.

In ruminants like cows and goats, not chewing cud is a big deal. These animals eat their hay and regurgitate it chew and chew, facilitating the digestion and breakdown of forage before it moves on down the intestinal track from the first stomach. It’s called rumination.

I decided later in the day, Wednesday, I would take Hazel along with me to the vet out in Granville where I took Tiny, a billy who was born this year. He had an isolated staph infection near his jaw. We were going to continue his treatment.

That’s when I realized the problem. I had sold Hazel’s beautiful baby billy, Hazelsson. They were constant companions. It was obvious she favored him.

Anyway, I have been owed money, for money lent a few years ago. I was worried that without an infusion of cash, I would have to borrow money, for the first time ever, to get a decent start on the upcoming growing season.

I have been putting things off, like new fences, maintenance, a new equipment shed, a new tractor shed, new tools to replace those over 30 years old that have become worn. Things like that.

I believe Hazelsson will be an excellent sire. He is large, well conformed and friendly. I didn’t want to let him go.

When I realized the problem, I sat next Hazel and apologized that I had sold her son.

She immediately regained her normal composure, respect for the other kids who are still here, but lay down and did not budge, did not eat even concentrate feed, or drink, and did not chew her cud.

In the morning, we get up early for the animals, I sat next to her where she lay, and patted her head.

She looked up at me, waited a moment, and began chewing her cuds.

At the next milking she was completely dry. She went from a working dairy goat, to a dry nanny overnight.

Poor Hazel. I can’t believe I didn’t understand her loss.