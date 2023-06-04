We have had a few ducks around the place for decades. Duck eggs for breakfast are a staple for me when the duck hens are laying.

Unfortunately, we have no hens right now. The last one, Rosemary, died last winter when she was around 10 years old. She laid eggs up until the onset of winter, providing me with countless breakfasts over the years.

Now we just have four drakes. It’s a little bit of a mystery why we kept them them all, but the major reason is Dewey Duck.

He was always a personality, even years ago when his brothers, Huey, Louie and Poo-Poo, were alive. Dewey was head duck of the family and the last survivor.

When we brought in a new group of ducklings, which grew up to be four drakes and two hens, Dewey more or less ignored them. Once they matured, he mixed into the flock, and never again came or reacted when he was called by name.

I guess he was just ready to be an undistinguished part of the flock, eschewing his former responsibilities and taking on a life of retirement. This guarantees that all the drakes will stay here.

Ducks on average live between five and 10 years, although Pekin ducks can live to be as much as 20. All the ducks here are Pekin, including Dewey.

Now the two hens are gone and the drakes are all getting on in years. Dewey, whichever one he is, is positively ancient. Sometimes I think I can still distinguish him, although mostly I can't.

Another mystery is why we have three roosters, Elliot, Bubba, and Prince.

Bubba bested Elliot in a fight about a month ago, and since then Elliot has been separated from the flock and confined for his own safety, even though he used to be in charge. We have always had to separate the bested rooster after the change in leaders. Roosters can be ruthless.

All of Elliot's chicken friends come to visit him and hang out around his new enclosure. Sometimes Bubba acts like a bully from the outside. Sometimes Bubba just hangs out with him.

Bubba was born here, a cross between barred rock and some other breed. He has always been more or less a pet.

Prince, on the other hand, just appeared a few days before the battle between Elliot and Bubba. Our theory is that his arrival upset the balance of power and peace between the roosters, somehow.

Prince is a young rooster, also a barred rock cross. He must have been dropped off by someone. He doesn’t challenge his fellow roosters, although he sometimes he gets run off by a few of the hens.

This morning before I started writing, Bubba decided to challenge one of the ducks. I don’t know what the argument was about, but Bubba learned a valuable lesson. Ducks think nothing of roosters.

Roosters spar. Ducks bulldoze.

If a rooster attacks me it can be frightening. I’ve seen stars after getting spurred by a rooster, something that's never happened from any other trauma before or since. I no longer keep a rooster who is truly mean and will attack people.

If a rooster attacks a duck, the duck just assumes a waddling charge and start pulling the rooster feathers out, in an attempt to grab him by the neck. Roosters are much more agile and have those spurs on strong legs, but they learn quickly they are no match for a duck.

I’ve seen the scene play out with several roosters. The results have always been the same.

In many ways ducks are superior to chickens. They are certainly smarter. That’s why around here they are called the Mighty Ducks, even if they don't lay any eggs.