It’s camping time here in Hadley. The nights are cool enough that a roaring campfire is in order. The days are long enough for extended periods of recreation like fishing, hiking, boating, card playing, even swimming to some extent. The water is not as warm as it will be, but I have seen a few hardy folks taking a plunge off of their boats.

In the morning there is the time of bird song as the sun begins to warm things up. It is a beautiful, peaceful time of day. Time to light a little fire, make coffee and breakfast.

But wait. What is that? Is it an old outboard motor? Is it a lawn mower without a muffler? How about a gasoline powered pump at a job site near the dam?

Why so early? The birds are still welcoming the day. The eagles have just started talking to each other as they make first flights. I just wanted to listen.

Now I can hear nothing else. My brain feels rattled.

Of course the sound is coming from a camping site across the pond. It is those campers starting their generator to cook breakfast on an electric stove, run the TV, the air conditioner, the computer and charge the cell phone and boat battery.

That generator will not be turned off until well after nightfall.

The problem is, my campground is my front yard. I sit in my lawn chair enjoying the sounds of nature all around me, thinking about what I will do in the garden, and watching the goats munch their breakfast.

Now for the rest of the day, I will hear that generator, and have a hard time hearing anything else, including conversation. So will all of my neighbors, and every camper and visitor who came to enjoy the water, trees and birds.

When I was a little fellow my eardrum burst while I was at a campground in North Carolina or maybe Tennessee. Ever since certain frequencies cancel out other sounds.

If a truck goes by or a noisy motor is running, I can’t hear what some one is saying even if they’re only 20 feet away.

That’s probably why I really prefer quiet. Some people can get along when it’s noisy, I just have to trudge through it. Besides, I really enjoy the sounds of nature. When I go camping I don’t want to hear the cacophony of machines. The same applies when I’m out enjoying my yard.

Sound does not respect property lines. It can always trespass and there’s not much to be done about it. I could put up a sign, but sound does not read.

It seems that the campers across the pond are having fun in their own way. I’m happy to let them have it. In a few days they will pack up their generator and go back to the sounds of civilization, the same type of sounds they have brought with them, though maybe not quite as loud.

I will go back to quiet mornings with birdsong and continue enjoying my year-round camp here near the pond.