I didn’t think it was going to happen. We knew a farm out past Fort Plain wanted the baby goats, but there were delays like snow storms, communications, no phone because they’re Amish and, of course, ice.

A few days ago, the kids, who are now becoming their own tribe, galloped in mass out of the yard and ventured to the side of the highway.

Someone drove by and beeped at them, sending the dozen participating hoodlums galloping the hundred or so feet back down the driveway to the front door.

My attention had been diverted by something, but when I heard the beep, I ran onto the front stoop.

I didn’t have to call them. They huddled around me full of shame and guilt for committing the ultimate crime around here, going onto the road.

I know that they weren’t technically on the road, but I didn’t let them know that as I talked to them in such a way as to stoke their shame.

“On the road? You are bad goats!”

Each one of them immediately ran to their dear mothers for solace.

The babies, all getting bigger and fatter every day, have their own door into and out of the goat yard only they can go through. Up until they are about three months they will not venture far from their mothers’ or their tribe as a whole. But now at three months they are starting to break off as a sub-tribe. Just like the teenagers during rumspringa.

It’s fun to watch the kids and it’s fun to see them beginning to form new important bonds apart from with their nannies.

The problem for us is that some of them will be able to squeeze through that baby door for a few more weeks. During that time they’ll still come when called, but if we aren’t paying attention they are prone to test the limits.

That’s why generally the kids who will be sold or given away are gone before they are 3 months old.

It is not easy keeping track of a party of adolescent goats.

Thankfully, about an hour after the great rebellion our friend Ann called. She drives hither and yon for the Amish community out that way, and as a further service she calls people, shares messages, and even helps match up buyers and sellers.

We like to put our kid goats out to good farms, and she thinks of us at weaning time. Her help is invaluable, not only for us, English, but for them, Amish.

Ann often acts as a driver when people need medical attention, trips to Walmart or voyages out to Pennsylvania to pick up farm equipment or horses.

She can end up almost anywhere within a 150-mile radius. It is surprising how many people she knows in common with me all around the region.

Often the only way she finds out what people want is to go out to their place and ask. She had gone to see the buyers, but they weren’t home.

So she decided just to come and get the kids on her own and deliver them. We put the 12 into two big cages of ours, and one cage of hers. We will all settle up, whenever.

The one bit of news that we’ve gotten so far is that when the goats were put into a big stall in the barn they all jumped out and took over.

It’s a good thing we taught them to come when called.

“Goats! Goats!”

We miss the babies, but they have found a good home thanks to Ann. And now it’s time to milk.