Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A few weeks ago a very kind reader sent me a twenty dollar money order to help me get back Hazel’s baby billy, Hazelson.

It was really a very kind act, but I have to return the money. Fortunately the sender included her address. I would like to go visit, but at the moment I’m trying to finish getting the gardens ready and planted while of course doing the daily milking, mucking and listening to clucking.

Hazelson is now living on an Amish farm out somewhere near Fort Plain with several of his cousins. I’m sure he’s very happy, because he went out with the group. They had already formed their own sub-herd as they were growing up here.

By now they are turned out on pasture during the day, and they have their own barn at night. The first night they were there, the farmer had to close and bar the barn door, because all of the kids jumped out of their stalls and into other stalls and out again, creating a mini, but friendly, goat riot.

By all accounts the kids are still having a good time along with their new keepers.

Hazel adored that baby. He was one of the best kid billies we ever had. At the time I was reluctant to sell him, but we really didn’t need another billy goat and I needed to finance the first part of the season and get a few repairs done.

We have now covered all of that, and money owed us has come back, so the financial department is stable for now, as long as this country remains so as well.

Hazel still decides to sleep on the front porch some nights, but she’s no longer as upset as she was. She is still making sure when she’s next to me to let all of the lesser goats know that she is my number one goat, so stay out of reach unless you want to get butted. She’s always been spoiled. She had to be raised in the house, and made herself quite the pet. She almost immediately learned to use Wilhelmina Rabbit’s litter box, and she never jumped on the furniture or ate the house plants.

All that seems like a long time ago, but after all these years she remains my spoiled pet goat.

The parting of the kids is always difficult for us who are left behind, but the little tribe was happy even as they entered the truck for the trip. When animals are treated with kindness and consistency their whole lives, they are always easier to handle, and they develop their own kindness, quirks and rascally ways.

Every year we have to, after three months, start to find a home or homes. That’s part of keeping dairy animals and milking. This year I’m pretty happy with the results. We’ve dealt with this family before and this seems like an ideal solution.

It’s so nice to know that I have readers who care about all of these goings on and animals, too.

But, no need to worry. I figure in the end we’re doing a little better than breaking even.

As Charles Dickens's character, Wilkins Micawber, told David Copperfield: “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen [pounds] nineteen [shillings] and six [pence], result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pound ought and six, result misery.”