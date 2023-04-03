I’m going crazy. This never-ending winter has had so many thaws, I’ve been afraid to go fishing.

I talked to one of my Hadley Hill neighbors, a former forest ranger. He wasn’t about to go out on the ice this year — too many people falling through.

If I’m going to follow someone’s example, it’s going to be his.

The upshot is, I don’t have one of my important winter harvests, a freezer full of fish. Come to think of it, I don’t have another harvest — cord wood. That’s because of the mud. You don’t want to pull logs in mud. That makes a horrible mess.

When the ground is thoroughly frozen you can drag wood across fragile fields, gardens and wetland without a trace come the growing season.

I have a lot going on in the winter, including animal care, which takes the most time. You know, plenty of fresh clean water for everyone.

Usually for me early spring is the best time to start bringing in stove wood, partially because you’re going out to collect maple sap and boil anyway. You might as well cut some wood at the same time.

You usually can’t go fishing on the ice in the spring, so you might as well find other things to make up the time.

I don’t usually fish during the warm months. I don’t usually do anything except stay around here farming, gardening and breaking all kinds of things from buildings to fenders. I do the breaking things during the winter, too.

I have a lot of great tools that I’ve damaged over the years while pulling loads of this or that with my oxen under their yoke. I manage to get too close to the truck, the chipper, the oxen’s hay mower, or the half-buried-in-snow manure spreader pole. The list goes on.

Now, that I turn a key instead of harness up, I continue breaking all kinds of things more efficiently. That’s because, excuse me Marty and Peanut Ox, I have a lot more horsepower at my disposal.

Oh for crying out loud, how I wander from my appointed rounds.

Anyway, the part about going crazy.

I have practically convinced myself that I am going to buy a used jon boat or work boat, and perhaps a trailer this warm season. Then, I’ll figure out a way to take a few days to go bay fishing somewhere along the East Coast from Maine down to the Chesapeake.

When my ice chest is full, I’ll head right back up here and load up the freezer in the basement with the harvest. Hopefully that will mean I can have two fishing seasons a year.

I’ll also have the opportunity to scratch, dent and break a lot more things along the way.

The whole experience will probably give me the chance to use even more salty language than is my norm during the year, thereby enhancing my reputation as a bit crazy.