I was shopping at the local market when I saw a nice looking corn broom. It was a bit pricey but I bought it, because the most recent broom was being eaten by goats, just like every other broom ever, except the ones that were gnawed on by oxen.

One person in this house likes to say, “Brooms are tasty.” That excuses everything, except the fact that I often take the inside broom out of the house just to sweep the steps, and then forget to bring it back in. Or, I realize too late that a four-legged someone has gone into the shed and gotten to my stable broom.

Invariably, when I leave a broom out, Pluto, Tikiti or Hazel Goat start working on the straw. Then I have a frizzy, shortened and crookity broom that is not quite as effective as it once was.

I like to keep at least two good brooms, one for the house and one for stable and yard.

Right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if I had 10 different brooms in various stages of disrepair around the place, in the barn, the loft, the shed, the broom closet, by the front door and maybe in the big truck.

I don’t think I could get anything for them at auction, but look at those hardwood handles. They have to be good for something — maybe pegging a barn together, staking up tomatoes, building a perch for a parrot (I did that for my mom’s parrot Paco years ago), chicken roosts (I’ve done that, too) or maybe just building new brooms on.

I’m not going to build new brooms. I have enough other crazy projects I need to work on. I’ve thought about using the worn out brushes to make a scratching station for the goats, but I’m pretty sure they would be gone in a flash. Brooms are tasty.

These days it’s hard to find corn brooms locally. Instead you’ll find a plastic broom, the end of which looks like a fan with a broad base with short bristles on a cheap metal tube. They are useless in comparison to a good old corn broom.

I’m sure they’re much cheaper to make, especially over there in China where all that kind of stuff is made.

Full-sized damp mops have gone the same direction. Instead you can just find small, poorly made damp mops with cheap sponges that break and wear out in no time.

I recycle the damp mops’ metal handles. Maybe they have a use, but they just seem like junk to me. I buy them because that’s what I can get locally.

Just like with a lot of things, instead of going with the flow and dealing with it, I get personally affronted by not being able to get the cleaning tool, or any particular tool, I want without traveling 20 miles.

That’s mostly because I’m a crank.

From here, everything is either six or 20 miles away. Heading west it’s more like 30 miles, minimum.

So if the local market wants to sell a quality broom, I’m going to buy it as much out of principle as anything else, even if it costs a little more. Plus, I feel a little less cranky.