FLASHBACK: Maybe Pastor Paul's story is just beginning

It turned out, this was just the beginning of Paul Mead’s journey.

What you have to understand is that leading the Sunday prayer doesn’t magically transform you into a man of respect and dignity. It doesn’t provide wisdom, insights and answers for those who so desperately need them. That’s a daily commitment. That takes dedication and devotion.

So he kept at it.

He started out as the pastor who used to be the crack addict. That gave him street credibility with the sinners and those struggling with their own demons. Perhaps it made him approachable because he would not judge.

So what he lacked in theology training, he more than made up for in life experiences and insights from his own horror.

He’d seen the gates of hell, so there was little you could say to shock him.

I’m not sure what it is about Paul Mead, but you can talk to him without reservation.

He appears unassuming, with a round face, receding hairline and sad eyes. I believe they speak to his past. He has an aura of ordinariness that allows him to blend in easily among the crowd. His message is soft, gentle and sincere.