Everything you wanted to know about voting

Given that we have a national and state election in 2020, here’s information in one place:

The in-person election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You must be registered to vote.

To find out your registration status go to voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. You’ll find a simple form to fill out and it will immediately give you your status.

If you discover that you are not registered, there are 3 ways to register in NY State:

* You can go in person to your county board of elections.

* You can download and print a voter registration form to mail to your county board of elections by going to www.elections.ny.gov. National voter registration day is Sept. 22 and the League of Women Voters is holding a voter registration event. Find the locations at www.lwvsaratoga.org. You can also call your county board of elections and they will mail you a form.

* There is one way to register electronically in New York. If you have a driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID you can register at www.dmv.ny.gov.