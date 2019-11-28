When we think of the traditional American Thanksgiving, we think of Norman Rockwell’s painting “Freedom from Want.”
It shows a family gathered around a perfectly set dining room table. At the head of the table, the grandparents lift the most delectable roast turkey you ever saw onto the table as every member of the family looks on in hungry anticipation.
The roots of the painting are real, too.
Rockwell took photographs of his Arlington, Vermont, family on Thanksgiving Day 1942, and later painted them into what became an iconic American scene. It was published as the cover of the Saturday Evening Post on March 6, 1943.
This is Thanksgiving as Americana.
We fear that scene is quickly becoming nothing more than a memory.
What stays with us this Thanksgiving Day is a story earlier this week about the Open Door Mission.
Post-Star reporter Gwendolyn Craig spent some time at the homeless shelter in Glens Falls earlier this week to see how they were doing.
We are sad to report that business is good.
On Nov. 18, the shelter saw 22 people show up to spend the night. On Nov. 19, there were 21. These are not luxury accommodations. Often it is nothing more than a cot and a warm blanket.
If you are one of the people who has a hard time associating Glens Falls with homelessness, we understand. We struggle with it as well. It just doesn’t seem possible in Hometown, USA. But it is real.
In past years, we have lamented the number of stores that were opening on Thanksgiving to get an early start on Black Friday Christmas shopping, further disrupting any opportunity for families to have a traditional Thanksgiving like the one Rockwell portrayed.
Many stores have since closed entirely on Thanksgiving, or cut back hours. We are glad to see that.
But the homeless problem is something that appears to be growing.
Despite nearly full employment and a robust economy in recent years, there are still those who are falling through the cracks.
What was obvious from Craig’s story this week was that Open Door is struggling to keep up with the demand, too.
We believe that is something we all should think about this Thanksgiving.
If you are sitting down to one of those traditional Norman Rockwell holidays, consider how lucky you are to have that. Take a moment to be thankful for family, friends and a warm home.
If you are like many of us, we take some time at Thanksgiving to talk about what we are thankful for. You might want to bring up the story about the homeless problem.
You might want to talk to the young people about the need to help others.
You might want to acknowledge that Open Door could use some help. Perhaps, everyone at the table could chip in to make a donation.
The reality is that many have to rely on the kindness of strangers for a bit of turkey on Thanksgiving. While that is bad enough, it has become obvious that many do not have a place to spend the night as well.
Many of you will be out shopping on Friday.
Maybe, the first stop should be to Open Door to make a donation and thank them for the work they and so many other community organizations do.
The reality is too many will not be having a happy Thanksgiving.
