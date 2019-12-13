Don Coyote says...

“The Yankees are going to pay their new pitcher $36 million a season. If he wins 20 games, that would be $1.8 million for each win.”
Getting elected to state office almost always comes with a price, especially in New York where the values of Albany politicians are not highly regarded. Sen. Betty Little, our state senator for nearly two decades, is the exception. And now it is our loss.
"It is hard to imagine this Fort Edward deal getting any more confusing, but it has."
"Two weeks from today, Christmas will be over and we can get back to tearing each other apart."
Commentary: The real story of Rosa Parks vs. Nikki Hailey's false narrative about the Confederate flag
I believe I was in college when I first learned of Rosa Parks. The story, as I recall, was that on Dec. 1, 1955, a meek middle-aged woman was just too tired after a day of work to relinquish her seat on a city bus to a white man. This was the Jim Crow South in what had been the first capital of the Confederacy: Montgomery, Ala. The only part of that narrative that is actually true is that she ...
Elise Stefanik has gotten a lot of attention in recent days for her behavior on the Intelligence Committee, but it's an open question whether her constituents appreciate it.
Commentary: Carrying out Trump's policies sent me into a crisis of conscience. There are thousands more like me
All the terrible stuff the Trump administration does that keeps you up at night grinding your teeth - the horror show at the border, the betrayal of the Kurds, the shakedown of Ukraine - that's just the stuff that makes headlines. All over the country, in every nook and cranny of society, there's more. You read about the secretary of the Navy. His letter of resignation said, "I cannot in good ...
Many readers seem to believe that every media outlet is biased in one way or another. It reminds the editor of his days as a sports editor when he was accused of bias against certain high school teams.