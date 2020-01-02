Don Coyote says...
Don Coyote says...

"My biggest fear of 2020 is what Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going to do next."

 

 

Don Coyote says...
Don Coyote says...

“I’m surprised somebody hasn’t compiled a list of the top 10 ‘fake news’ stories of the year.”

Don Coyote says...
Don Coyote says...

“One of best ways we have evolved as a society is that the roads are a lot safer on New Year’s Eve.”

Commentary: Why demagogues were the Founding Fathers' greatest fear
Commentary: Why demagogues were the Founding Fathers' greatest fear

There has been much talk lately among both Democrats and Republicans of the intents of the founders in the writing of the Constitution, especially involving the powers of impeachment and removal from office. What has been sorely lacking from this conversation is an awareness of the framers' overwhelming conviction that there was nothing more poisonous to constitutional democracies than ...

Commentary: A progressive wish list for 2020
Commentary: A progressive wish list for 2020

The term "progressive" gets bandied around a lot, even by people who aren't talking about insurance. As the editor of a 111-year-old publication called The Progressive, I like pointing out that this designation is not about belonging to any political party (my magazine's founder, legendary Wisconsin Sen. Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette, was a Republican) but believing in a set of ideals. ...

COMMENTARY: What a true public servant looks like
COMMENTARY: What a true public servant looks like

Getting elected to state office almost always comes with a price, especially in New York where the values of Albany politicians are not highly regarded. Sen. Betty Little, our state senator for nearly two decades, is the exception. And now it is our loss.

