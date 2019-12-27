Don Coyote says...

In case you still don't realize it, even before you struggle out of bed to head for a job you fear you may lose at any moment, you are already totally screwed. The deals have long-since been made. Palms have been greased. Connected friends and relatives hired and paid. Golden parachutes assigned to already wealthy CEOs. Platinum-plated pension and health care plans parceled out. Aspen and Maui ...
As historian Arnold Toynbee taught us, nations rise or fall according to their ability to respond to challenge, and thus does challenge become opportunity. It's time to respond with reform of American politics and government - make the challenge of American politics an opportunity for America. The Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy has authored a comprehensive Agenda for Political Reform ...
Getting elected to state office almost always comes with a price, especially in New York where the values of Albany politicians are not highly regarded. Sen. Betty Little, our state senator for nearly two decades, is the exception. And now it is our loss.
On June 30, 1966, President Lyndon Johnson inaugurated the Medicare program with the promise that "nearly every older American will receive hospital care - not as an act of charity, but as the insured right of a senior citizen." Medicare Part A was designed to provide that "insured right" to hospital care and is available without cost to every 65-year-old person who qualifies for Social ...
There are the big, juicy political developments, of the sort that require double-sized headlines on front pages and, eventually, their own chapters in history books. And there are the quiet, incremental ones. But both matter. Last week, the world watched as articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were first introduced in Congress, five days before they were approved by the U.S. ...