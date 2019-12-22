Don Coyote says...
Don Coyote says...

“I wonder if liquor store sales are up this month.”

Don Coyote says...
Don Coyote says...

"The vote in the House of Representatives today would be far more significant if we thought everyone was voting their conscience."

Correction

The Don Coyote commentary in Sunday’s Viewpoints page referred to violations of the Clean Air Act By Lehigh Cement recently, but the reference…

Don Coyote says...
Don Coyote says...

"Couldn't the protesters in Glens Falls have met in City Park and just wished each other a happy holiday?"

Don Coyote says...
Don Coyote says...

"I wonder if we are still going to hear it is just steam coming out of the smokestacks after the latest EPA accusations."

Commentary: Repudiate Trump's authoritarianism and misogyny by electing a woman president in 2020
Commentary: Repudiate Trump's authoritarianism and misogyny by electing a woman president in 2020

In retrospect, President Donald Trump's brazen and boastful sexism during the 2016 presidential campaign should have put us on notice of his fundamentally anti-democratic disposition. After all, misogyny is an essential ingredient of authoritarianism across the globe, past and present. Shoring up men's traditional prerogatives and putting women in their place are tried-and-true weapons in the ...

COMMENTARY: What a true public servant looks like
COMMENTARY: What a true public servant looks like

Getting elected to state office almost always comes with a price, especially in New York where the values of Albany politicians are not highly regarded. Sen. Betty Little, our state senator for nearly two decades, is the exception. And now it is our loss.

