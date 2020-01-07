Don Coyote says...

Will the Supreme Court stand up to the Trump administration in 2020? This question is enormously important, affecting the lives of many, as well as the future of constitutional democracy in the United States. President Trump has taken legal positions unlike those of any other president in American history, treading into dangerous territory far beyond what the Constitution allows. But will any ...
There has been much talk lately among both Democrats and Republicans of the intents of the founders in the writing of the Constitution, especially involving the powers of impeachment and removal from office. What has been sorely lacking from this conversation is an awareness of the framers' overwhelming conviction that there was nothing more poisonous to constitutional democracies than ...
There is no time to lose in the fight against climate change. We cannot afford to take a single step backward. Yet while we should be running headlong into smart, collaborative and long-term solutions that help mitigate the immediate climate crisis, our federal regulators have instead jeopardized the good progress made toward transitioning our energy systems to zero-carbon sources. Appointees ...