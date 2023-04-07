I was standing outside Madison Square Garden with two students a few weeks ago and I was frantically refreshing my email.

The Seat Geek folks on the other side of the computer lines had emailed me a confirmation saying they got my payment and the tickets for the Big East tournament game just getting underway — were on the way.

But they weren’t.

It was cold. I refreshed. Refreshed again. And again. No tickets.

At the risk of my students seeing a side of me unbecoming of a professor, I said the equivalent of “let’s walk back to the hotel,” perhaps with some salty adjectives.

I have to confess, my ticket-buying tolerance was already bad because about 90 minutes earlier in my hotel room, I erroneously bought three tickets from StubHub for — wait for it — the Big Ten Tournament game in Chicago. I had been checking prices all day for the correct tournament in New York, so when it came time to buy, I didn’t bother.

The kind StubHub customer service guy walked me through the process of selling the tickets to avoid the loss — a 35-minute, nerve-wracking endeavor. When I was all done and hit return, I got a message that it was too close to game time to put them up for sale.

Epic fail.

So, combine the two e-ticket adventures and I was out about $250, and was walking back to the hotel to watch said game on TV.

But I’m thankful for this experience for basically one reason: It made me ponder and appreciate my small collection of tickets saved for decades and made me long for the return of the paper ticket.

When I dumped my collection out today and started arranging them, I saw a pile of memories.

Patriots-Dolphins tickets remind me a local buddy, huge Pats fan, who took me annually to see my Phins — and who died way too young.

The 76ers ticket unfortunately reminded me of my team’s futility for far too long.

Then I saw the 2018 Jackson Browne ticket from SPAC, a pre-COVID magical night with my wife and two daughters. We started inside, but it was too warm, so we headed to the lawn, plopped down and listened to a guy we all love pour his soul into his songs.

It was one of the best family nights ever, and we’ve had lots.

There are tickets to attractions like Graceland and Alcatraz and lots of them for Red Sox games, often against the Yankees, and some from both stadiums. (Go Sox!)

And as a lover of live music, I have dozens of show tickets, and it made me wish I had the dozens I don’t.

Tickets from the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and Roger Waters fell to my office desk from their home in a large Michelob mug I won in the 1970s at the Vermont State Fair throwing ping pong balls.

I wish I still had my tickets for Dylan, Springsteen, Petty, the Allmans, Replacements, Pink Floyd, Bob Seger and countless others.

A lot of Grateful Dead tickets spilled out too, including unique hologram models from the days when Jerry Garcia was still alive that you had to mail away for.

And while all these tickets are special and memory-generating, I also have local tickets, for shows at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls and from when Joe Girard led Glens Falls to a NYS Federation title.

Then there’s the pristine, only slightly folded 2017 ticket for “The Wedding Singer” at Glens Falls High School when my daughter Sarah played lead Julia Gulia — and killed it!

That one’s special.

If you’re wondering why you’re reading this right now, I guess my point is that I don’t love e-tickets (see Madison Square Garden).

Yes, they can be handy, better for the environment I’m sure (though they aren’t plastic) and certainly more COVID-friendly, yadda yadda.

But they’ll never lead to a 45-year-old Michelob mug filled with instant paper memories, and that’s a shame, isn’t it? Do I sound too old?

I did get the Seat Geek money back, by the way, because that one wasn’t my fault. So not seeing the Big East — or Big Ten — tourney this year only cost me about $120.