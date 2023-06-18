In 2009, I wrote a Father’s Day column about my dad and a day spent together that went from amazing to unthinkable in an instant.

I told how we were having a great time cutting and splitting wood and how my one quick mistake with the lever on a wood splitter caused him to lose a finger.

I wrote about the humiliation and despair of hurting him, and also about our differences and my feelings of not measuring up when it comes to work like that.

But I ended it by telling readers how despite me clearly making that mistake that mashed his finger, he blamed himself.

A true great dad move, right? Trying to save me from internal pain despite his excruciating real pain.

This Father’s Day column will be different.

This one is about thankfulness and a feeling of acceptance about my relationship with my now almost 83-year-old, and maybe even a little pride in my abilities.

It stems from a deck project at my house — and yes — power tools were being used!

Whenever doing any sort of building project with my lifelong contractor father, I have always felt uneasy. I’m terrible with fractions and anything to do with numbers really and always second-guess everything with him watching.

I can use power tools, saws and chainsaws and do so pretty regularly. I can hammer nails, screw screws and compared to many guys, I’m probably pretty handy.

But with him watching, you’d never know it.

I was always content to hold the board and let him measure and cut.

I’m happy to be the grunt of the project. That’s something I understand when it comes to building; lugging, holding, lifting.

But this project was different.

He wasn’t allowing that.

He was still taking the lead, but he basically insisted I do all the cutting, notching and screwing. I cut 6-by-6 posts with a chainsaw, angle cuts with a circular saw and other cuts with a handsaw.

“I want to see you do it,” he said at one point early on, perhaps testing me.

He and his longtime same-aged buddy, Bill Belden, were now the ones holding the boards as I made the cuts and screwed them into place.

I’m sure I tested his patience (a lot like when I was a kid), probably taking longer than I should have with the tasks, but my confidence was growing as the project progressed.

In four hours, the deck frame was built, temporary cement block stairs had been placed and we were cleaning up.

A few days later he was back and the posts and rails were installed and a couple days after that, the decking — done in the rain because he clearly wanted to keep the project moving despite me suggesting another day. I finished the decking solo, which in years past I probably wouldn’t have.

Aside from me perhaps growing a little confidence as a still-terrible carpenter, I was also savoring working with him because two short years ago he almost died in a bad car accident that left him with a broken back and bleeding on his brain. He couldn’t even walk without help and the thought of him slinging a hammer again or lugging 10-foot-long pressure treated boards was unfathomable.

I think this this project did something for him too. He seemed to have fun coaching me. He was patient when explaining building concepts that made no sense to me until the fifth time. I could see his frustration at times, but he’d just try again and eventually I’d understand.

When I called to make sure he and Billy had gotten back home to Vermont that first night, I excitedly told my mother how great the day was and how he basically forced me to do more than ever before and how good it felt to work with him again.

She seemed a little choked up and said something about how happy she was to hear that.

In the days since, I learned he was telling one of my daughter’s how well the project went and how well I did.

That father-to-son praise never gets old, no matter how old you get.

I’m still ashamed every time I shake his hand and see the missing little finger, but I’m feeling really great about this project am so thankful for my time working with him.

This project has been a great Father’s Day gift to me.

I hope he feels the same.