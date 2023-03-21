I don’t really have time to write this right now.

Midterm grades for my Castleton University students are due and I have tons of student stories to grade and edit for the latest edition of the school newspaper I advise.

But a 70-something year-old woman I met while walking my dog earlier today struck such a nerve with me, and I have to type.

She was walking a big, older retriever named Lily (I’m guessing on the spelling) and I’m pretty sure she said it was her daughter’s dog.

She asked if Lily could meet my dog, Bear.

He’s usually pretty chill, so I agreed and they co-existed nicely for the five or so minutes we chatted.

She first asked about my Castleton University sweatshirt and said she went to school there.

I told her I did too, and that I teach there now.

We chatted about the merger taking place that is combining Vermont State College schools, including Castleton, into one Vermont State University.

She was sad about that.

I told her it’s hard for me too.

She also seemed to love Bear, and kept talking about his markings and was amazed when I told her he was almost 11 — 77 or so in dog years. He definitely looks better than me at 56!

She told me she was from Vermont originally and I told her I was too, and we shared our hometowns.

She then told me that she recently lost her husband — and that it has been a struggle.

I immediately apologized to her for her loss. I felt bad for her.

I was also struck that she confided in me like that, but I’m glad she felt comfortable enough to do that. As a reporter for over 30 years and professor for almost 20, I have spoken to thousands of people and I believe reporters and professors have to be good at listening and conveying trust, compassion and sincerity.

I always strive to do that professionally, but personally also.

Maybe that came through on the Crandall Park dog trail. Maybe my ear was of some small benefit.

She got a little choked up when she spoke of him.

I steered the conversation to my parents, saying how lucky I feel to still have them both at 82 and 81, respectively.

Then I cracked a joke, something like how they basically hate each other but still love each other too — which some days seems pretty true.

And I ended it with a, “you know?”

She smiled a little, and said “yes, I know.”

After I said it, I was hoping it didn’t make her feel worse.

When confronted with sadness and grief, I’m usually the guy trying to bring levity to the situation. If my daughters were looking over my shoulder as I typed that, they’d mock me in my voice saying, “That’s what I do!” because they’ve heard me say that too many times.

But I hope she knew my apology for her loss was sincere and the joke was an attempt to make her smile despite it. And she did smile, a little.

I hope time eases the burden of this loss for this nice woman I met on the dog trail, and I hope Bear and I run into her and Lily again, for another chat.