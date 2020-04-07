COVID-19 response reveals depth of infrastructure expansion needs

I hope you are doing well, staying home and safe. I’m Claudia Braymer, writing to you from my kitchen in Glens Falls. I’m a current Warren County supervisor, representing the city’s Third Ward.
Like many of you, I’ve had plenty of time to reflect on the unfolding coronavirus situation. Much of my time at home has been spent with my kids doing schoolwork, running my law practice remotely, and video-chatting and conferencing with friends, constituents and colleagues.
The abrupt and overwhelming reliance on technology has tested our level of connectivity. The results are far from rosy. Most people have some idea that coverage is not very good, but the reality is that high-speed internet and cell coverage in the North County is a serious problem.
As we near the end of the second week of school closures and working remotely from home, I’m hearing from educators, parents, employees and others about the problems with lack of broadband and cell coverage. Our students (school-age and adult college students) can’t accomplish meaningful distance-learning if they can’t access the internet to obtain materials posted by teachers and professors.
Our workers cannot work efficiently and effectively from home if they can’t connect to work materials and can’t take calls on their cell phones from home. Our residents can’t use telehealth to access medical and mental health services without quality high-speed internet and cell coverage.
I am beginning work on a Warren County task force to bring immediate short-term solutions, such as creating more “Wi-Fi hot spots”, and using technological solutions to share internet access remotely. However, the problems are serious and require more lasting solutions. The future of our region depends on our children getting a quality education with online resources, our businesses having flexible work from home arrangements, and our entrepreneurs having access to reliable internet and cell.
We need to work urgently with the NYS Broadband Program Office and local leaders to advocate for more state and federal funding to expand wired and wireless infrastructure. To incentivize faster infrastructure expansion by private entities, the state should lessen the regulatory roadblocks by loosening funding eligibility criteria. Use of existing state- and municipal-owned assets should be encouraged, and state and municipal user fees should be eliminated.
The state should also create a technology assistance program, so that affordable high speed internet and cellular plans are available to upstate qualifying seniors and families.
As you are working to care for each other during this crisis, I will continue fighting for a better quality of life for all of us. We need to bring affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure expansion in order to provide educational and economic opportunities for our residents, so that we can forge ahead to a brighter future for ourselves and our children.
Please stay home, stay strong, and stay well. We’re in this together.
