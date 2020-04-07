COVID-19 response reveals depth of infrastructure expansion needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hope you are doing well, staying home and safe. I’m Claudia Braymer, writing to you from my kitchen in Glens Falls. I’m a current Warren County supervisor, representing the city’s Third Ward.

Like many of you, I’ve had plenty of time to reflect on the unfolding coronavirus situation. Much of my time at home has been spent with my kids doing schoolwork, running my law practice remotely, and video-chatting and conferencing with friends, constituents and colleagues.

The abrupt and overwhelming reliance on technology has tested our level of connectivity. The results are far from rosy. Most people have some idea that coverage is not very good, but the reality is that high-speed internet and cell coverage in the North County is a serious problem.

As we near the end of the second week of school closures and working remotely from home, I’m hearing from educators, parents, employees and others about the problems with lack of broadband and cell coverage. Our students (school-age and adult college students) can’t accomplish meaningful distance-learning if they can’t access the internet to obtain materials posted by teachers and professors.