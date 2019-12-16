The Don Coyote commentary in Sunday’s Viewpoints page referred to violations of the Clean Air Act By Lehigh Cement recently, but the reference to smokestack steam coming out of the plant in Glens Falls being a violation was incorrect. There were accuations of violations at other Lehigh Cement plants in other parts of the country. Lehigh Cement agreed to make emissions reductions at a number of its plants including Glens Falls, but there were no confirmed violations.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all celebrate Christmas in different ways, so it is important to allow everyone to show up off what truly makes them smile.
"I wonder if we are still going to hear it is just steam coming out of the smokestacks after the latest EPA accusations."
Don Coyote says ...
"It is hard to imagine this Fort Edward deal getting any more confusing, but it has."
Getting elected to state office almost always comes with a price, especially in New York where the values of Albany politicians are not highly regarded. Sen. Betty Little, our state senator for nearly two decades, is the exception. And now it is our loss.
“The Yankees are going to pay their new pitcher $36 million a season. If he wins 20 games, that would be $1.8 million for each win.”
"Two weeks from today, Christmas will be over and we can get back to tearing each other apart."
“When it comes to any type of Twitter war, I’m betting on Greta Thunberg to be the mature one.”
Commentary: The real story of Rosa Parks vs. Nikki Hailey's false narrative about the Confederate flag
I believe I was in college when I first learned of Rosa Parks. The story, as I recall, was that on Dec. 1, 1955, a meek middle-aged woman was just too tired after a day of work to relinquish her seat on a city bus to a white man. This was the Jim Crow South in what had been the first capital of the Confederacy: Montgomery, Ala. The only part of that narrative that is actually true is that she ...
Commentary: Carrying out Trump's policies sent me into a crisis of conscience. There are thousands more like me
All the terrible stuff the Trump administration does that keeps you up at night grinding your teeth - the horror show at the border, the betrayal of the Kurds, the shakedown of Ukraine - that's just the stuff that makes headlines. All over the country, in every nook and cranny of society, there's more. You read about the secretary of the Navy. His letter of resignation said, "I cannot in good ...