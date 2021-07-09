COMMENTARY; You would die for your kids — let them be vaccinated

Our fear for our children’s safety is visceral, and it is universal.

Nothing unites people across all cultural, economic, social and geographic lines like the love for their children and their desire to protect them against every danger real or imagined.

So recent polls showing that one in four American parents don’t plan to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus, whether with the newly approved shots for those at least 12 years of age or with the ones expected in September for little ones as young as 5, is not surprising.

When my son stopped moving for two hours in my wife’s womb after she fell on the stairs; when he got behind the wheel for the first time; when he drove off to college with a final wave goodbye — I felt something worse than fear. I felt helpless — helpless to save him from harm.

The mandatory vaccines that Julian got at various ages before entering kindergarten — from hepatitis B (the only one given at birth), polio and pneumonia to diphtheria, tetanus, and influenza — came with reassurances from pediatricians that they’d been administered safely for decades, to millions of youngsters.