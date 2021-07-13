COMMENTARY: Weed-smoking ban is ridiculous but not racist

Racists invoke that fallacy all the time: Young Black men are convicted of a disproportionate fraction of violent crime, for example, so any young Black man must be a violent criminal. But anti-racists can fall victim to the same poor logic: A racist practice occurred in the past, so it is also happening now.

On drugs, alas, our racist history is all too clear. The first panic over cocaine dates to the early 20th century, when rumors spread that African American men were using the drug and assaulting white women. Marijuana was tabooed in the 1930s when it became associated with Mexican Americans, who supposedly went on homicidal sprees while under the influence of “locoweed.”

For many years crack cocaine brought more severe jail sentences than the powdered kind, because crack was more often used by Black people. And even when different races consume a drug in similar amounts, minorities are penalized more harshly for it. Black people are nearly four times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana, although the two races have roughly equal usage rates.

But none of that means Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension was itself racist. To demonstrate that, you’d have to show that she was somehow treated differently because she is Black. And we have no evidence — none — of any discrimination along those lines.