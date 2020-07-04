COMMENTARY: Valedictorian's speech on racism shows there is hope

Will Doolittle Projects editor Follow Will Doolittle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the Saranac Lake high school commencement ceremony last week, Francine Newman, valedictorian, surprised her parents and just about everyone else by speaking about her own experiences with racism while growing up and going to school in the community.

Francine’s mom is originally from Hong Kong. That was enough to make Francine stand out in Saranac Lake, and she spoke about comments of peers and adults she heard throughout her childhood that made her feel isolated and different and made her, at times, resent the way she looked because her mother was Asian.

She delivered the speech with such clarity and composure, without bitterness but with gratitude for all the good things she has gotten from the community, it was impossible to take her words as anything but constructive criticism.

When you really care, you will confront the bad parts of a relationship, to improve it. That is what Francine did, and her courage is a reflection of the courage of many thousands of people who have stood up across the country in the last few weeks to speak and march and push for change.