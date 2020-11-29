COMMENTARY: Try some thoughtful reading for holidays

When Obama was president, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie would say in exasperation to her friend, “You’re doing an Obama. Take a damn stand.” This friend “saw 73 sides of every issue, and he aired them and detailed them and it felt to me like subterfuge, a watery considering of so many sides that resulted in no side at all.” In “A Promised Land,” “Barack Obama does an Obama”; he “turn(s) to see every angle.” As Nate Marshall puts it, Obama “never kicked that tendency to offer four perspectives rather than one response.” This toggling among perspectives was, Szalai writes, Obama’s process: “Decisions that were made after taking into account a variety of perspectives reassured him that he wasn’t blinkered by his own.” The passive voice there sounds telling. When you take every perspective, do you lose your own? When you adopt so many vantage points do you still stand for — or even in — one yourself?