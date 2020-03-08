COMMENTARY: This is a time for precaution, not panic when it comes to coronavirus

Down on the floor at the Cool Insuring Arena Friday evening, the Lake George student section was decked out in the blue and white school colors with a unique accessory I had never seen before — blue hospital gloves. It seemed appropriate considering recent developments.
Attendance at the Section II boys championship basketball game was not only a show of school support, but a sign of the times that we all need to take precautions.
Over in South Glen’s Falls, there appeared to be little hesitation that the marathon dance — the biggest community event of the year — would go on as scheduled, as school officials nudged anyone who was feeling ill to stay home.
The state basketball tournament, which will be returning to Glens Falls in two weeks, has also assured fans that the games will go on as scheduled.
That is not the case in other parts of the country.
Flu and viruses are always a threat, but for those that are young, healthy and take the proper precautions, that is the best we can do.
Those precautions are important for all of us. While we need to take this latest pandemic incarnation seriously, we need to remember this is not the black plague of the Middle Ages.
I’m one of those people who rarely paid any heed to the warnings of a catastrophic flu season fueled by some new strain of super germ.
For years, I was one of those people who balked at getting a flu shot because of my superior immune system. Since I started getting the flu shots many years ago, I discovered I get sick even less.
So the coronavirus is not something that I particularly feared, but I have noticed how much others have taken notice.
On a trip last weekend, a few people were wearing surgical masks in the airports in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, even though we have been told they do little to prevent the spread of the virus.
Back at home, I noticed a waiting room full of people wearing the masks at a local health center — where the Purell dispenser was oddly empty — but most weren’t wearing them properly. I also noticed the staff sanitizing the clipboards every time they returned from the waiting room.
Perhaps it is my age, or my prescription to a drug that can compromise my immune system, but I find myself adjusting my behavior more than ever this year.
I’ve never washed my hands so much in my life.
Then, I discovered that I needed to wash my hands through two choruses of “Happy Birthday.” I not only seem to be spending a good chunk of my day over the bathroom sink — better than the commode I suppose — but I am getting tired of that birthday song.
Over the course of a week, I can meet a lot of people. I’ve abandoned firm handshakes in favor of a much cooler fist bump.
The concern over a pandemic — which really means an outbreak of a disease over a large geographic area — is a reminder of how important it is to have healthcare and the need for better hygiene like washing our hands longer to learning how to properly sneeze without contaminating a room full of people. They had instructions at the health center this week.
The reality is that we are social people who love to meet, yell and share food at competitions and festivals.
We are not a culture that wants to be quarantined.
Many of you might be too young to remember the outbreak of the measles at Siena College in 1989. It forced the men’s basketball team to play several games in an empty arena. Newspapers could only send a sportswriter if it first proved the writer had been inoculated, or previously had the disease. It was announced this week that spectators at NCAA Division III men’s basketball games in Baltimore would not be allowed.
These are not tragedies, but it is a shame nevertheless.
I’d like to think are all in this together.
This is not a time to panic, even if confirmed cases inevitably settle in the region.
I’d like to think we can weather the storm by cheering for the home team and dancing the night away, even if you have to wear hospital gloves and surgical masks.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.