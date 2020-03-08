COMMENTARY: This is a time for precaution, not panic when it comes to coronavirus

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Down on the floor at the Cool Insuring Arena Friday evening, the Lake George student section was decked out in the blue and white school colors with a unique accessory I had never seen before — blue hospital gloves. It seemed appropriate considering recent developments.

Attendance at the Section II boys championship basketball game was not only a show of school support, but a sign of the times that we all need to take precautions.

Over in South Glen’s Falls, there appeared to be little hesitation that the marathon dance — the biggest community event of the year — would go on as scheduled, as school officials nudged anyone who was feeling ill to stay home.

The state basketball tournament, which will be returning to Glens Falls in two weeks, has also assured fans that the games will go on as scheduled.

That is not the case in other parts of the country.

Flu and viruses are always a threat, but for those that are young, healthy and take the proper precautions, that is the best we can do.

Those precautions are important for all of us. While we need to take this latest pandemic incarnation seriously, we need to remember this is not the black plague of the Middle Ages.