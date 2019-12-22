COMMENTARY:The Truth: American people have been lied to again

It may be the most significant news story of the year.
Yet, nobody is talking about it.
Or commenting on it.
Or particularly bothered by it.
Which may be what is worst of all.
It’s the “Afghanistan papers.”
For three years, The Washington Post sought records and documents that quoted more than 400 government insiders, who, when promised anonymity by government officials, spoke with candor about the massive failures, waste of money and lack of clear objectives during the 18-year war in Afghanistan.
More importantly, the American people were lied to repeatedly at every level of government and the military, including three presidents, cabinet officials and top military commanders.
Douglas Lute, a three-star Army general who served as White House Afghan war czar during the Bush and Obama administrations, told interviewers in 2015, “What are we trying to do here? We didn’t have the foggiest notion.”
That came from a three-star general.
“If the American people knew the magnitude of this dysfunction,” Lute continued, and he blamed the 2,300 American deaths and more than 20,000 wounded on bureaucratic breakdowns among Congress, the Pentagon and the State Department.
“Who will say this was in vain?” Lute added.
No one, so far.
So the casualties continue, and there is still no outrage.
Maybe that’s why this isn’t bigger news. We’ve become so numb to it all that we stopped believing the lies long ago.
In 2008, Congress created a special agency to investigate waste and fraud in the Afghanistan war zone – the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), headed by John Sopko.
By 2014, Sopko had changed the focus from financial audits and launched a separate venture called “Lessons Learned.” The $11 million project aimed to diagnose policy failures so the United States would not repeat the same mistakes.
The government staff conducted more than 600 interviews with officials who had first-hand experience in the war. When the Washington Post asked to see the results, the government refused to release the documents.
It took a three-year legal battle to get 2,000 pages of documents.
Three years for the government to reveal the truth.
Three more years of American blood being spilled.
Three more years to learn that Afghanistan was Vietnam all over again.
The take-away from those interviews: “The Americans have constantly been lied to,” said Sopko.
And it continues to this day.
Earlier this year, Rep. Elise Stefanik co-sponsored a bill calling for 10,000 troops to remain in Afghanistan for another year. She said it was important to fight terrorism and finish the job.
She was quoted in a press release saying that Afghan security forces “need to be at the tip of the spear” and bragging about the U.S. military’s ability to “train the Afghans to maintain the security of their own country, which is the long-term goal.”
That followed the script that U.S. generals, administration officials and members of Congress have repeatedly told the American public for the past 18 years.
Over and over again, we have been told that progress was being made when it wasn’t.
Rep. Stefanik, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and regularly boasts of how she is looking out for the soldiers at Fort Drum, happily repeated those talking points just this fall.
But the Afghanistan papers show they are not the truth.
U.S. trainers interviewed by government workers in the “Lessons Learned” project described the Afghan security forces as incompetent, unmotivated and rife with deserters. None expressed confidence the Afghan army and police could ever defeat the Taliban on their own.
One unidentified U.S. soldier described the Afghan forces as “awful – the bottom of the barrel in the country that is the already the bottom of the barrel.”
Another estimated that one-third of the police recruits were “drug addicts or Taliban.”
What is so startling is the level and consistency of deception over nearly two decades by those who were supposed to be providing oversight.
But more importantly, where do we go next?
Where is the outrage from Rep. Stefanik and other members of the House Armed Services Committee?
The Hill, an online news site based in Washington, reported this week that top Defense Department officials have brushed aside questions surrounding the “Afghanistan Papers,” and experts have said it is unlikely to change future policy.
That means more will die while we are told we are making “progress.”
Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley