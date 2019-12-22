COMMENTARY:The Truth: American people have been lied to again

The take-away from those interviews: “The Americans have constantly been lied to,” said Sopko.

And it continues to this day.

Earlier this year, Rep. Elise Stefanik co-sponsored a bill calling for 10,000 troops to remain in Afghanistan for another year. She said it was important to fight terrorism and finish the job.

She was quoted in a press release saying that Afghan security forces “need to be at the tip of the spear” and bragging about the U.S. military’s ability to “train the Afghans to maintain the security of their own country, which is the long-term goal.”

That followed the script that U.S. generals, administration officials and members of Congress have repeatedly told the American public for the past 18 years.

Over and over again, we have been told that progress was being made when it wasn’t.

Rep. Stefanik, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and regularly boasts of how she is looking out for the soldiers at Fort Drum, happily repeated those talking points just this fall.

But the Afghanistan papers show they are not the truth.