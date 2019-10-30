The word Gregg Figura settled on at one point was “turbulence.”
He was talking about our politics, perhaps our community, too, but now specifically, one of his art pieces.
I was starting to get it.
At first, I thought it looked like a French flag, nothing more.
But like any piece of abstract art, you have to live with it a bit, give it some thought, get inside the artist’s head and figure it out.
I’ve been looking at it since last weekend.
A month earlier, the invitation came.
It was Figura inviting me to his exhibition on the second floor of City Hall. I don’t go to a lot of art shows, but he mentioned the protests downtown, and the 2016 election, and said one of my columns had influenced him.
I was curious and put it on my calendar.
So while most of those walking down Ridge Street on Friday evening were heading to the hockey game, I turned right into City Hall, where a handful of people were taking a look at Figura’s work.
He had prepared me with a couple of emails earlier in the week, including a photo of his work, “The Patriot.”
His description had high expectations.
He described the exhibit as “Building upon the arts to communicate a peaceful forum to discuss the widening gap in our society and political beliefs.”
I only saw the French flag, at first.
The piece sat in the back corner of the second floor space. It was approximately 5 feet wide and 3 feet high with three vibrant colors — red, white and blue — but it wasn’t trying to be patriotic.
The piece is divided into a series of galvanized metal panels that he has spray-painted. As he worked on the piece, he said he couldn’t get it quite right. He kept working on it.
“Then I read your article,” Figura said. “It struck such a chord with me. The fact that we must communicate and how we are not communicating.”
He paused a second.
“The foundation is shaking,” he said.
The article was my June 15 commentary about my attendance at a Better Angels workshop at Crandall Public Library where the goal was healing and teaching people how to talk — not shout — at each other.
I was starting to get it.
By this time, Figura had approached and introduced himself.
Figura is an artist, at least part of the time. He says he has never sold one of his pieces and he lists stops at Lockheed Martin, Disney and Hoffmaster in Glens Falls on his resume. He says the jobs have always been creative. He now works for Warren County DPW.
We talked about the work and we talked about “The Patriot.”
He said he was downtown the day of a liberal protest of Rep. Stefanik’s immigration positions. It was the day the giant Trump chicken had been inflated. A small number of pro-Trump supporters were there as well.
I was there that day, too.
We exchanged similar experiences.
When Figura talks about his art, he gets excited and his cadence accelerates. As he worked on the piece and added the glazing of colors, the texture of the art changed. It was not just flat and placid anymore.
“Let’s put in the shaking,” he said during the work. “The quake.”
“Because of your article, it re-emphasized that we need to talk and figure things out,” Figura said. “We need to understand ourselves. Your article crystalized we are not even doing the basics.”
Figura was now just saying it in his own artistic language.
It seemed pretty simple to me. The red represented the conservatives and blue the liberals, but the white wasn’t about peace, or even neutrality.
I looked closer and there were streaks, scratches across the middle of the white section with a couple of small nails embedded.
Figura related how he took his chisel and “gashed at it” to get the proper effect.
I wondered if it represented “conflict.” That’s when he used the word “turbulence.”
He said he thought of using red to represent blood, but he thought it needed to be more subtle.
He said “The Patriot” is right there in the white area, amidst the turbulence and the shaking. It represents a person who will make something happen decisively, but he may not be popular.
It told me the extent to which we all have been affected by these tumultuous political times. Now, the artists are trying to come to terms with it.
Figura was talking fast again about the white section, the angst, anguish bubbling up from the rippling glaze. I was looking hard.
What Figura was imagining was a resolution.
I stared back again at the piece, hoping to see it too. I wanted it to be there.
“‘The Patriot’ has purity,” Figura said. “They are going to decisively make something happen.”
I looked hard at the piece.
I’m hoping he is right.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.