COMMENTARY: The other side of Bloomberg's `stop and frisk'

Michael Bloomberg is coming under fire for many things, including his role in overseeing the New York City Police Department at the height of its stopping, questioning and frisking young black and brown men.

There’s a distorted story being told. I want to explain what I saw up close.

I personally witnessed Mayor Bloomberg’s determined attempt to come up with an alternative to stop and frisk at the height of the crisis in police-community relations. Some 11 years ago, Bloomberg gathered 25 to 30 of the city’s civic community and religious leaders at Gracie Mansion at the height of the crisis in police-community relations, and after two days of deliberations and debate, the group was unable to come up with a better alternative. I know because I was there.

Let me state at the outset that I am not a member of the Bloomberg campaign, nor have they reached out to me for my support. I simply want to set the record straight.

Both the left and the right have used questions around NYPD stop and frisk as a litmus test on racism. The stubborn issues associated with high crime and poverty have baffled us all. We will never get to the bottom or understand the root causes until all stakeholders are at the table of action.