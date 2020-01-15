COMMENTARY: The last time the Senate impeached, they got their man

His approach worked. After the Senate Impeachment Trial Committee hearings (complete with multiple witnesses who shared firsthand accounts of the judge’s conduct), Schiff and Goodlatte made their case to the full Senate chamber.

They told senators that the facts were not in dispute, that even Porteous had admitted to taking money from lawyers with cases before him to fund his son’s wedding. They told of other schemes, like taking a portion of the bonds paid by defendants to bondsmen whom Porteous had chosen, or of the judge asking lawyers who appeared before him for cash, anything between $50 and $5,000.

Finally, the managers argued, Porteous had lied to the Senate in 1994 when he swore he knew of no reason he could not administer fair and thorough justice on the federal bench, even though he had failed to do so as a state judge.

For the defense Turley then took his turn in the well of the Senate. Those people giving Porteous cash weren’t “cronies.” They were friends! And the “bribery” he committed wasn’t bribery at all. In fact, the Justice Department never brought charges against Porteous. How could the Senate remove him for a crime that wasn’t a crime in the eyes of the DOJ?