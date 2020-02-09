COMMENTARY: The best movies this year are ones you have to read

The two best movies I saw this year I had to read.

It’s the burden you must accept if you are looking for quality in your cinema. I like to think I always had a high standard when it came to film, but I have become especially discerning in recent years with the availability of streaming services, film review websites like Metacritic (which gives you a score on each movie) and the willingness of the multiplex in Saratoga to show a documentary from time to time.

It just depends on what your expectations are from Hollywood.

Some people are just looking for a good story.

Others to be moved emotionally.

And some just want to see something blown up.

For me, it changes with my mood. I want movies to entertain, inspire, and teach me something I don’t know while taking me places I’ve never been before.

When I was a young man working in Plattsburgh, I used to have Mondays off. The local movie theater downtown had 99-cent matinees. No matter what was playing, I would go to the matinee each Monday. Sometimes I didn’t even know what was playing until the movie started.