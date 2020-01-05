COMMENTARY: Ten years ago, few of us even had a smart phone

The end of a decade is a fun time to reflect on what life was like at the start. In the 2010s, technology continued to advance and improve our lives. Things that once were science fiction, like driverless cars or virtual reality, are now viable and may soon become commonplace. However, we still fear new technologies and their role in society. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

As the past has shown, we need to ask whether our concerns are based on facts or just a reaction to something new and different.

It’s easy to forget how recently much of the technology we now take for granted came about. At the start of the decade, only 20% of U.S. households had a smartphone. Today, over 80% do. In 2010, Starbucks was in the news for offering free WiFi at all of its locations. Today, most of us expect it to be available in hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. Less than 50% of the U.S. population was using social media platforms when this decade started. Now, nearly 80% use sites like Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

We’ve also seen new technologies and applications of technology come about this decade. Wearable tech like FitBits and Apple Watches, streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire, voice assistants like Siri and Alexa and a whole plethora of smart devices from video doorbells to “smart” microwaves all took off.