COMMENTARY: Syracuse should not pass up chance at Glens Falls

In 2017, just 4,288 turned out for an NIT game at the Carrier Dome against UNC Greensboro. One of the reasons for the poor turnout was that the students were on spring break.

It turns out that Syracuse students will again be on spring break this year during the first round of the NIT.

So if just 5,000 people turned out at the cavernous Carrier Dome to the lesser of the two national basketball tournaments with the students on break, I’m thinking the Syracuse officials might be open to trying something different.

Perhaps, a smaller arena that can get really loud. Ask your coach, Jim Boeheim, he has been here dozens of times.

Perhaps, a crowd that is not just motivated by big-time basketball, but by welcoming home a native son, Joseph Girard III.

We’d pack the place to see JG3 play.

The atmosphere would be electric and the home-court advantage would be as good as the Carrier Dome. Check out the video from last year’s state Federation game here.

Sure, there are more seats at the Times Union Center in Albany, but it is hosting the NCAA men’s tournament starting on March 19. That could make a Syracuse NIT game earlier in the week a tougher sell.